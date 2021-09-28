Nick Sirianni, young staff outcoached again in Eagles' loss

STOCK DOWN

Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had less than 30 yards receiving for the second straight week. He fell down on a route that turned into a pick-6. He couldn't hang onto a tough catch over the middle on third down in the third quarter and caught three of his six targets.

INJURED

Left guard Isaac Seumalo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury. The Eagles already were without three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who is out with a chest injury, and left tackle Jordan Mailata, who sustained a knee injury late last week. ... Safety K'Von Wallace was placed on injured reserve with a separated shoulder.

KEY NUMBER

13 — The Eagles committed 13 more penalties, raising their season total to 35. This team isn't good enough to get away with that many penalties each week.

"We have to take care of that. That's just us being disciplined, and we have to get back to work and get better at that because that's obviously unacceptable," Sirianni said.

NEXT STEPS