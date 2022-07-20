 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nick Castellanos

Phillies Cardinals Baseball

The Phillies gave the right fielder a five-year, $100 million contract in the offseason.

So far, Castellanos has been one of baseball’s biggest underachievers.

He has a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .251/.297/.376.

Castellanos, who hit 34 home runs and knocked in 100 runs last season, has eight home runs this season and only one since June 1.

Castellanos’ subpar season has been compounded by the fact that he has hit third in the order since Bryce Harper was injured.

Manager Rob Thomson has consistently said that he keeps batting Castellanos third because the slugger could break out at any moment. The sooner the better.

