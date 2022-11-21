Nicholas Dummett, 8th Grade, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School

I am very thankful for many things. Over the years I have been thankful for many things, but the people who I am most thankful for are my family.

They have provided so much for me and they have done so many things for me so I don’t think I would be here right now if it wasn’t for them.

If I didn’t have them in my life I would be struggling so hard right now. They have given me my whole personality and it makes me a very unique person.

Honestly, we have all done so much for each other and gave each other our personality. My family has done the best they could to give me the best and most unique life and I appreciate their dedication and everything they have done for me. I really don’t know what I would actually do without them.

A lot of people say this, but I really mean it and I don’t think I would have chosen a different family over my family. I will do my best to pay it forward like they have already done to me.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to my presentation. Thank you very much and have a nice day, evening, or night whenever you are reading this.