NHL lays out tentative plans for start of season; Flyers' new division is likely to have nearby opponents

The NHL still plans to start its season Jan. 1, and it is considering a 48- to 60-game schedule, Bill Daly, the league’s deputy commissioner, said in a phone interview Friday.

Teams will probably play home games at their own rinks.

Hub cities — Edmonton and Toronto successfully hosted the 2019-20 postseason — have not been ruled out but are likely not going to be used, Daly said.

At the latest, the plan is to end the Stanley Cup playoffs by mid-July. The earlier they end, the more normal the 2021-22 season will be, Daly said.

Daly said the league was cognizant of coronavirus infections increasing at a rapid rate in North America and said the league had to remain flexible, “but as of right now, we’re still moving forward with the hope and the intention of starting on Jan. 1.”

He added that if circumstances caused the season to be pushed back “a week or two weeks, so be it. We’re going to make sure that all the factors we want answered are answered” before an official schedule is released.

Because of the coronavirus, the divisions are expected to have new names and be realigned for this season to keep travel light, Daly said. The Philadelphia Flyers usually compete in the eight-team Metropolitan Division.