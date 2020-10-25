Related to this story
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Republican Committeeman Hobie Young announced his resignation Monday, under pressure for posting digitally manipulated memes …
As temperatures fall and COVID-19 cases increase, Gov. Phil Murphy said now is not the time to increase capacity for indoor dining.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed an executive order extending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency another 30 days, having done so …
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
An Upper Township man linked to a Philadelphia crime family was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for distributing about 300 grams of c…
ATLANTIC CITY — A run-of-the-mill Wednesday morning in late October does not typically draw crowds.
CAPE MAY — A car parade of President Donald Trump supporters drove through the city Sunday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Democratic Party’s poor treatment of a loyal African American party worker is one of the main reasons Craig Callaway decid…
Atlantic City school board to appoint counsel to investigate former employee with child porn charges
ATLANTIC CITY — School board members voted Tuesday night to establish an independent counsel to investigate a former substitute teacher charge…
