Next week will get warmer, but wetter, too

The week will feature the jet stream, the high-flying river of air that separates cooler and warmer air masses, moving into New England and Eastern Canada. That will unlock the gates to milder air for the week.

However, a long running front - sometimes a cold front, sometimes a warm front - will park itself around our area from Tuesday through Friday. Waves of low-pressure will ride along it, bringing rounds of precipitation.

Monday will be dry, and comfortable. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will get to the mid-50s inland, with shore temperatures around 50 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both bring at least a few rain showers during the day and night. A southwest wind will put highs in the 50s Tuesday. And, on Wednesday, it'll be as warm as the mid-60s in some inland spots, like Hammonton. The shore will be in the upper 50s.

If you have outdoor plans, you may need to move them. However, I'll have more details on the timing as we go through the weekend.

Thursday will likely be dry, in between storms. Friday will bring a pretty strong low-pressure system through the region. With cold high-pressure to the north, some wintry weather will be possible, but it's too early for more details.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

