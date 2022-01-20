 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Next Week: Pretty quiet until the end of the week
AccuWeather Pattern

The PNA will remain positive, supporting cold air in the east. A neutral to slightly positive NAO will remain a faster moving jet stream, less supportive of slow moving nor'easter.

Therefore, expect highs in the 30s and low in the teens inland and lower 20s at the shore for most of the week. An Alberta Clipper, a cold, fast moving low pressure system will move through New England. A few rain or snow showers will be likely.

Warm, juicy air from the Gulf of Mexico will then want to clash with cold air coming from the Midwest at some point late next week into the weekend. The Jan. 27 to Jan. 30 period has potential to throw rain or snow our way. However, I'm about three days away from even calling the storm on or off. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
