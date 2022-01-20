Next Week: Fast moving, weak low-pressure systems pass.

The PNA will remain positive, supporting cold air in the east. A neutral to slightly positive NAO will bring a faster moving jet stream through the workweek.

An Alberta Clipper, a cold, quick moving low-pressure system, will meet up with plenty Gulf of Mexico at some point Tuesday p.m. into Wednesday a.m. Beneficial rain showers are expected, but that is all.

Winds will be strong out of the north Wednesday, bringing the polar plunge back to South Jersey.

We're then tracking another storm for the weekend. The details are too murky to go into specifics but it does look like the jet stream will move in a more south to north direction, slowing any systems. Therefore, if something were to arise from this, it'd hang around for a day or so.

Expect highs in the 30s and low in the teens inland and lower 20s at the shore for most of the week. The only exception will be Tuesday, where it will be in the 40s for highs.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.