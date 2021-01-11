Your ability to bounce back is key to your health — Dr. Nina Radcliff

Some people refer to resilience as “bouncing back,” but it’s more than that.

It’s the process that allows people who have been knocked down by adversities in life to come back at least as strong as before.

In other words, rather than letting difficulties, traumatic events, life-changing situations or significant sources of stress (challenges to your health, relationships, job, loss of a loved one or finances) overcome them and drain their resolve, through resiliency people find a way to change course, emotionally heal and continue moving toward their life goals.

Resilience does not always come easily but there are ways you can cultivate your resiliency, even during the challenges and uncertainties of times like these.

About your resilience

Learning how to bounce back is an important tool to life-long happiness, growth, improvement, success and peace-of-mind. And it is a process or ability to take what you have learned from your past experiences as well as develop new coping strategies in what you are experiencing as you press forward.