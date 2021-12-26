UN chief calls Desmond Tutu 'an inspiration to generations'

"The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu (always known as Arch) is news that we receive with profound sadness — but also with profound gratitude as we reflect upon his life. ... Arch's love transformed the lives of politicians and priests, township dwellers and world leaders. The world is different because of this man." — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

"Indeed the big baobab tree has fallen. South Africa and the mass democratic movement has lost a tower of moral conscience and an epitome of wisdom." — The African National Congress, South Africa's ruling party.

"The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights." — the Dalai Lama, Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa — and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor." — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.