Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

The Greens said the probe created a "disastrous" impression. In a separate case, anti-corruption authorities put Kurz under investigation in May on suspicion of making false statements to a parliamentary commission, an allegation he also rejected.

Opposition leaders had called for Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him Tuesday in parliament.

"We are still in a very sensitive phase in Austria — the pandemic is not yet over and the economic upswing has only just begun," while a reform of the country's tax system to help curb greenhouse gas emissions has been negotiated but is not yet implemented, Kurz said.

"What we need now are stable conditions," he told reporters in Vienna. "So, in order to resolve the stalemate, I want to make way to prevent chaos and ensure stability."

He insisted again that the accusations against him "are false and I will be able to clear this up — I am deeply convinced of that."

Kurz said of the Greens' demand for his replacement: "Many tell me that this is unfair and ... you can imagine that I personally would also be grateful if the presumption of innocence in our country really applied to everyone."