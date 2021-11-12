Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pennsylvania woman is suing the manufacturer of a popular online slots game, claiming it wrongly refused to pay her a $100,000 jackpot due to “a bug” in the product.

New Jersey regulators revealed Friday that 14 gamblers have filed the same complaint against the company, saying they had been told they won far more than the manufacturer says they were actually entitled to.

Lisa Piluso of Yardley, Pennsylvania, says Las Vegas-based American Gaming Systems offered her only $280, but later upped the offer to $1,000.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Camden, Piluso accuses the company of consumer fraud and other wrongful actions related to the jackpot she was told she had won while playing on her cell phone in New Jersey on Oct. 2, 2020.

“I’m an experienced online player, and I was shocked when AGS officials, including the company president, told me they weren’t going to pay, even when I showed them the screenshot that I made of the $100,000 jackpot,” she said in a statement issued through her lawyer, Paul D'Amato.