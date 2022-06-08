Wildwood country music festival lineup announced

WILDWOOD — Organizers of next weekend's Barefoot Country Music Festival on the city's beach unveiled the event's full lineup packed with notable names in country music, as well as newcomers.
In addition to headlines Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell, the Miller Lite Main Stage will feature performances from Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Bret Michaels, Matt Stell, LOCASH, Jameson Rodgers, Callista Clark, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray, Brittney Spencer, Rita Wilson, Cooper Alan, BOWMAN, Ellis Melillo, Neon Union and Jukebox Rehab, the organizers said in a news release Wednesday.
The Jim Beam Stage will also host King Calaway, Lily Rose, Ernest, Davisson Brothers Band, Lauren Davidson, Chase Matthew, Drew Green, Gillian Smith, The Stickers, Diamonds & Whiskey and others.
More stages and artists will be unveiled that feature songwriters, comedians, up-and-coming artists, surprise and delight pop-up shows, local emerging talent and the winner from the national ReverbNation BCMF Battle of the Bands, the organizers said.
“We have an unbelievable lineup for our fans," said Bob Durkin, of Barefoot Country Music Fest. "The response has been amazing. We’re excited and looking forward to a great time in Wildwood on the beach this June.”
The festival is being held on the Wildwood beach from June 16-19.
The festival will be in Wildwood for a second time, having been held last year and featuring acts including Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood. The festival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed to lessen the coronavirus's spread.
