 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildwood country music festival lineup announced

  • 0
jXX luke bryan concert

Friday June 3 2016 Dustin Lynch opens for Luke Bryan at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe

WILDWOOD — Organizers of next weekend's Barefoot Country Music Festival on the city's beach unveiled the event's full lineup packed with notable names in country music, as well as newcomers.

In addition to headlines Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell, the Miller Lite Main Stage will feature performances from Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Bret Michaels, Matt Stell, LOCASH, Jameson Rodgers, Callista Clark, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray, Brittney Spencer, Rita Wilson, Cooper Alan, BOWMAN, Ellis Melillo, Neon Union and Jukebox Rehab, the organizers said in a news release Wednesday.

The Jim Beam Stage will also host King Calaway, Lily Rose, Ernest, Davisson Brothers Band, Lauren Davidson, Chase Matthew, Drew Green, Gillian Smith, The Stickers, Diamonds & Whiskey and others.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

More stages and artists will be unveiled that feature songwriters, comedians, up-and-coming artists, surprise and delight pop-up shows, local emerging talent and the winner from the national ReverbNation BCMF Battle of the Bands, the organizers said.

People are also reading…

“We have an unbelievable lineup for our fans," said Bob Durkin, of Barefoot Country Music Fest. "The response has been amazing. We’re excited and looking forward to a great time in Wildwood on the beach this June.” 

The festival is being held on the Wildwood beach from June 16-19.

The festival will be in Wildwood for a second time, having been held last year and featuring acts including Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood. The festival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed to lessen the coronavirus's spread.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers have picketed outside the Tropicana casino. They're demanding a new contract with the city’s nine gambling halls that guarantees employees a share in the post-COVID recovery. The old contract expired early Wednesday. Union leaders and workers say they'll demonstrate as often as necessary, and are feeling the pinch from rising gas and food prices. Atlantic City casinos and their online partners are collectively making more money than before the pandemic. But they say not all the casinos have surpassed pre-pandemic levels for in-person revenue. The casinos keep only about 30% of online and sports betting money.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Southwest Airlines makes upgrades to flight experience

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News