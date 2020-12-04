Why the earliest sunsets of the year happen before the winter solstice

From there, daylight extends, but the sunrises don't get earlier yet. The latest sunrise of the year is 7:19 a.m., starting on New Years' Eve and continuing until Jan. 8, 2021. After then, the increase in daylight expands more rapidly, as now both the beginning and ends of the day get earlier and later, respectively.

The path of the Earth around the Sun answers the question why. The Earth does not travel in a circular path around the Earth. Rather, it is an elliptical shape. As a result, the duration of a 'day' is not perfectly 24 hours.

A clock is a human invention, not a natural occurrence. A clock's 'day' is 24 hours. However, in reality, a 'day' is the duration between one solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky, to the next.

Around the summer and winter solstice, it takes the Earth slightly more than 24 hours to complete a rotation. During the spring and autumn equinox, it takes less than 24 hours for the same spin. Clocks on Earth are set to a 24 hour day, not taking into effect the changes in the rotation of the planet.