Why sunsets will be getting later, even before the winter solstice

While the winter solstice, occurring on Dec. 21, 2020, is the shortest day of the year, those who groan at the early sunsets already have a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.
In the Northern Hemisphere, the earliest sunsets of the year occur a week before the winter solstice marks the beginning of astronomical winter.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the earliest sunset of the year, 4:35 p.m. runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13 (find your sunset time here). By Dec. 21, there is already three extra minutes at the end of the day, with the sun sinking below the horizon at 4:38 p.m.
Still, the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, and those extra minutes of darkness must come from somewhere. That is where sunrises come in.
For example, on Dec. 7, two weeks before the winter solstice, the sunrise is 7:06 a.m. That brings 9 hours, 28 minutes and 59 seconds of daylight, to be exact.
On the solstice, daylight is shaved down to 9 hours, 23 minutes and 2 seconds. Sunrises get later at a faster pace than how the sunsets get later.
Sunsets are three minutes later on Dec. 21, compared to Dec. 7, setting at 4:38 p.m. On the other hand, sunrises double the rate of change of sunsets. The winter solstice brings a sunrise seven minutes later, rising at 7:13 a.m.
From there, daylight extends, but the sunrises don't get earlier yet. The latest sunrise of the year is 7:19 a.m., starting on New Years' Eve and continuing until Jan. 8, 2021. After then, the increase in daylight expands more rapidly, as now both the beginning and ends of the day get earlier and later, respectively.
The path of the Earth around the Sun answers the question why. The Earth does not travel in a circular path around the Earth. Rather, it is an elliptical shape. As a result, the duration of a 'day' is not perfectly 24 hours.
A clock is a human invention, not a natural occurrence. A clock's 'day' is 24 hours. However, in reality, a 'day' is the duration between one solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky, to the next.
Around the summer and winter solstice, it takes the Earth slightly more than 24 hours to complete a rotation. During the spring and autumn equinox, it takes less than 24 hours for the same spin. Clocks on Earth are set to a 24 hour day, not taking into effect the changes in the rotation of the planet.
According to the United States Naval Observatory, the equation of time is the difference of the apparent solar time minus mean solar time. Apparent solar time is the calculated by the motion of the apparent sun, which is what you would see on a sundial. Meanwhile, mean solar time is calculated by the motion of the mean sun, which is what a clock is set to.
