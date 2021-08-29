Why summer Sunday ‘evacuations’ prepare Cape May County for real rush

Researchers used the Garden State Parkway because they could count vehicles as they passed through the toll booths, in addition to being the major artery through the region and an evacuation route.

There are also other routes that can be used to escape out of Cape May County. Routes 49, 52 and 347 all are options.

“It’s the most accurate representation for what they (the researchers) had,” Morgan said.

Take Irene. On, Aug. 26, 2011, the first full day of the evacuation order for the barrier islands, the traffic trends throughout the day closely mimicked the pattern of Sunday, Aug. 21, 2011 — seven days before Irene struck.

The only difference was that traffic during the actual evacuation grew and peaked three to four hours earlier than the typical Sunday drive.

In short, New Jersey practices for an emergency every summer weekend.

“We do get about four or five nor’easters each year that are equally as strong as the weaker tropical seasons that we get. This is in addition to the ‘evacuations’ that we do on Sundays. The combination of the two makes us pretty prepared for that (mandatory evacuation),” Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service Meteorologist said.

