Who will headline this year's Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival?

ATLANTIC CITY — This year's Beer & Music Festival will feature performances from Knuckle Puck, The Early November, Less Than Jake and Face to Face, organizers announced Thursday.
The festival, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, is scheduled for June 4 and 5 at Bader Field and will feature more than 100 breweries.
Knuckle Puck and Early November will perform Friday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Less Than Jake is scheduled to perform on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Face to Face from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
"We are looking forward to invite everyone back to Atlantic City," organizers said in a release.
In 2019, the two-day, three-session event drew more than 26,000 people to sample beers from about 155 breweries.
