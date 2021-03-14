Who is Van Drew? is new group protesting congressman's actions

MAYS LANDING — A new group formed to "hold Jeff Van Drew accountable" held a protest at the congressman's office here Sunday, objecting not just to the congressman's party change to the GOP but also to several of his recent votes.

"Right now I'm concerned about H.R. 1," said Charlotte Ryan of Pitman, Gloucester County. "He's been absolutely disloyal to the Democratic Party and to everything we value."

H.R. 1 passed the House and is now in the Senate, and greatly expands voter registration and makes other progressive changes to voting. Many others in the crowd said Van Drew's vote against it, as well as against the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, angered them.

"We are going to put regular pressure on him," said Judy Walker, of Pitman, who is one of the organizers of the new group that calls itself Who is Van Drew? She is a member of the Pitman Anti Racist Collective, she said, and came up with the idea of a "Pre Ides of March" protest because she thinks of it as a "traitor's day."

Atlantic County Commissioner and state Assembly candidate Caren Fitzpatrick said Van Drew, R-2nd, has been voting in direct opposition to his former party's values.