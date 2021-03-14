 Skip to main content
Who is Van Drew? is new group protesting congressman's actions
1 comment
Who is Van Drew? is new group protesting congressman's actions

MAYS LANDING — A new group formed to "hold Jeff Van Drew accountable" held a protest at the congressman's office here Sunday, objecting not just to the congressman's party change to the GOP but also to several of his recent votes.

"Right now I'm concerned about H.R. 1," said Charlotte Ryan of Pitman, Gloucester County. "He's been absolutely disloyal to the Democratic Party and to everything we value."

H.R. 1 passed the House and is now in the Senate, and greatly expands voter registration and makes other progressive changes to voting. Many others in the crowd said Van Drew's vote against it, as well as against the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, angered them.

"We are going to put regular pressure on him," said Judy Walker, of Pitman, who is one of the organizers of the new group that calls itself Who is Van Drew? She is a member of the Pitman Anti Racist Collective, she said, and came up with the idea of a "Pre Ides of March" protest because she thinks of it as a "traitor's day."

Atlantic County Commissioner and state Assembly candidate Caren Fitzpatrick said Van Drew, R-2nd, has been voting in direct opposition to his former party's values.

"He has declared undying support to the president who did everything he could to turn back the progress Democrats and some Republicans have made over the last 40 to 50 years," Fitzpatrick said.

Who is Van Drew? is a "new group in the district, made up of anyone and everyone ... even some Republicans who are not happy with how Van Drew votes," said Helen Duda, NJ CD 2 Progressive Democrats Leader for Atlantic County.

Duda has organized other similar protests against Van Drew on behalf of other groups.

She wants the congressman, elected as a Democrat in 2018, then reelected last year after a 2019 party switch, to hold town hall meetings, she said.

"He can't represent us if he doesn't listen to us," Duda said.

The crowd came out in a chilly wind for the event, which lasted about an hour.

Van Drew said Sunday he supports people's right to protest peacefully, and that he voted the way he did on HR 1 and the $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief because, on balance, he disagreed with too much that was in them.

"Only about 9% was for direct COVID relief," Van Drew said, and there were too many legislators' pet projects in the $1.9 trillion bill. He particularly could not vote to send $1,400 checks to federal prisoners, and to send vaccine around the world before all Americans are vaccinated, he said.

Some spending unrelated to COVID he did support, such as funding for rural broadband access, he said.

H.R. 1 expands voter registration with automatic and same-day registration and expands vote-by-mail and early voting. It also limits removing voters from voter rolls, among other things.

"They are even pushing it on states that don't want it," Van Drew said Sunday of greatly expanded vote-by-mail. He also opposes provisions for public financing of campaigns, which he said just puts more of a burden on taxpayers.

"They are sending things in a worse direction instead of a better one," Van Drew said. He favors requiring photo identification to vote, signature verification and the use of vote-by-mail only when such ballots are specifically requested by voters, he said.

He supports limits on dark money and requiring the use of voting machines that provide a paper backup for auditing, which are in the bill, he said.

"Both bills were too big," Van Drew said. "You either end up voting for a bunch of bad things and for a few good things, or against a few good things to vote against a lot of bad ones. That's pretty much what my legislative life is like."

Van Drew and Kim on the votes

Recent votes of Congressmen Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Andy Kim, D-3rd.

Week ending March 13:

Protecting Labor's Right to Organize (HR 842): Voting 225-206, the House passed a bill to bill establish the right to organize as a civil right enforceable in federal court; prohibit permanent replacement of striking workers; negate state right-to-work laws allowing non-union employees to benefit from negotiated contracts without paying union dues; and more. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: YES

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

Expanding Checks on Gun Sales (HR 8): The House voted 227-203 to expand federal background checks on firearms sales to cover transactions conducted at gun shows, over the internet or through classified ads, with an exception for sales between family members. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

Extending Gun Background Checks: Voting 219-210, the House passed a bill (HR 1446) to allow up to 20 days for the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System to complete reviews of impending gun sales. Now, sales automatically go through if the check is not finished within three business or weekend days. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

Giving Final OK to Virus Relief (HR 1319): Voting 220-211, the House on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that would add $300 per week to jobless benefits through Sept. 6; deliver payments of $1,400 per person to 150 million Americans; increase the Child Tax Credit to cut child poverty nearly in half; deliver $350 billion to state, county, city, tribal and territorial governments; provide $25 billion in grants to the restaurant industry; and more. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Joe Biden.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

Week ending March 6:

Expanding Voting Rights, Reforming Campaign Finance (HR 1): Voting 220-210, the House passed a bill to increase voter registration; require voting systems to be backed up with auditable paper ballots; begin partial public financing of House campaigns; require public disclosure of "dark money" political contributions; and more. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

Preventing, Punishing Misconduct by Police (HR 1280): The House passed, 220-212, a bill to set federal rules and guidelines for policing practices at all levels of government. The bill would prohibit chokeholds, no-knock drug warrants and racial and religious profiling; require officers to wear body cameras; end "qualified immunity" protection of  officers; and establish of a public misconduct registry to keep disciplined officers from being rehired. A yes vote was to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to the Senate.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

