What to know about COVID-19 vaccines: Dr. Nina Radcliff

• With wide distribution and vaccinations, we could crush this outbreak similar to what we did with smallpox, polio and measles.

Who should get this vaccine?

I join with millions of physicians and health experts across our country in urging everyone to make a plan — consult with your health care provider, learn when and where you may be able to access a vaccine, and how many doses you will take based on the vaccine formula, as well as any related side effects that may affect you.

Beware of misinformation that thrives on social media. Consider too that when you make the decision, you aren’t just helping yourself — but also protecting the most vulnerable people in your circle.

How long does the COVID vaccine last, once administered?

Natural immunity to COVID-19, meaning the protection an individual gains from already having been infected, varies from person-to-person. The CDC warns that cases of reinfection have been reported. Experts advise that people who have gotten sick with COVID-19 in the past should still get the vaccine due to risk of reinfection.