What are the health benefits of coffee? — Dr. Nina Radcliff

• Parkinson’s disease — Coffee consumption is associated with a decreased risk of developing Parkinson’s, as well as easing symptoms of those with Parkinson’s disease. Researchers believe the benefit of coffee is caffeine. The stimulant may block a malfunctioning brain signal.

• Heart health — Direct links between coffee drinking and coronary heart disease are “conflicting” according to the American Heart Association. In some, coffee consumption has been shown to protect against heart attacks and heart failure. In others, there is no effect or there may even be an increased risk. Studies where a benefit was seen were associated with moderate coffee consumption — less than three cups. If you have a history of heart attack, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, or any heart concerns, talk to your healthcare professional about your caffeine intake — and if (and how) you can possibly wisely enjoy coffee.

• Alzheimer’s disease — Regular, moderate coffee consumption has been shown to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s dementia and possibly even delay its progression. One theory is that coffee beans contain anti-inflammatory molecules that block the cascade of inflammatory chemicals, which in turn can start a chain reaction that begins our brain’s cognitive decline.