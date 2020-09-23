Weather: Warm air stays, coastal flooding goes away as Beta's remnants approach

The warmth of locals’ summer continues Thursday, just without the coastal flooding that has gripped the region at least once since last Friday. Otherwise, I’m keeping a close eye on the remnants of Beta, as it makes its way near the region.
Temperatures on Thursday morning will be milder than at least the past five mornings. We’ll be in the mid-50s for most mainland spots, while the shore will be in the mid-60s. It’ll be a great morning to leave the windows open, and a great day to leave them open all day long.
As we go throughout the day, high pressure will slip further and further out to sea. This will leave us dry, but with a high blanket of clouds overhead. A west wind will blow, though an afternoon sea breeze will develop.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on the mainland and shore, though the shore will slip into the low 70s later in the day.
Either way you slice it, it’ll be a wonderful day to be out and about. Ocean waves will finally calm down, a welcome relief to the swimmers out there.
During the evening, temperatures will slide through the 70s and into the 60s. Just a light layer will do. Overnight, temperatures will be in the upper 50s in Woodbine and inland spots, with mid-60s at the shore.
The remnants of Beta, which brought over a foot of rain to the Houston, Texas, area, will creep closer. It’s ultimate track will be tied to how the system interacts with a piece of upper-level energy coming from the Great Lakes.
However, here is what I do know. Most to all of our day will be dry. Any rain that does fall would likely be during the afternoon and evening. Furthermore, the most likely spot for rain would be near Cape May, where I will forecast a few showers. The driest places will be in Ocean County.
Rainfall totals will be light during the day. So, it’s not a washout and with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, will be feeling quite fine during the day.
Friday evening, I believe most outdoor dining will be OK. The further north you are and the later in the evening it is, the better. Overall, most should be able to sit outside and enjoy temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
The weekend will be mostly dry. Saturday will be the dry day of the two. Thin, high clouds will again mask the sunshine. Highs will be a cookout or beach worthy 75 to 80 degrees. You’ll even notice a twinge of humidity.
Sunday morning will be dry. However, the first of two cold fronts, ones that will take us back to the late October chill, will approach. An afternoon, pop-up shower or storm will be around. Then, overnight, expect a period of rain at some point that will last into Monday morning. Damaging winds will not be ruled out with this.
