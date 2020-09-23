Weather: Warm air stays, coastal flooding goes away as Beta's remnants approach

However, here is what I do know. Most to all of our day will be dry. Any rain that does fall would likely be during the afternoon and evening. Furthermore, the most likely spot for rain would be near Cape May, where I will forecast a few showers. The driest places will be in Ocean County.

Rainfall totals will be light during the day. So, it’s not a washout and with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, will be feeling quite fine during the day.

Friday evening, I believe most outdoor dining will be OK. The further north you are and the later in the evening it is, the better. Overall, most should be able to sit outside and enjoy temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

The weekend will be mostly dry. Saturday will be the dry day of the two. Thin, high clouds will again mask the sunshine. Highs will be a cookout or beach worthy 75 to 80 degrees. You’ll even notice a twinge of humidity.

Sunday morning will be dry. However, the first of two cold fronts, ones that will take us back to the late October chill, will approach. An afternoon, pop-up shower or storm will be around. Then, overnight, expect a period of rain at some point that will last into Monday morning. Damaging winds will not be ruled out with this.