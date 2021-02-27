 Skip to main content
Weather: Full snow moon Saturday, but rain will block it out
Rough Surf Storm

Ominous clouds loom over the ocean off the coast of North Wildwood. Strong northeast winds and heavy rain from a passing coastal storm, lashed the beaches along the South Jersey shore causing minor flooding and erosion. Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The full snow moon is Saturday, but we won’t be able to see it.

Periods of rain will fall Saturday morning, and a cloudy sky will take us until an even heavier round of rain comes Sunday. The front carrying these storms will pass Monday, followed by a surge of strong winds.

Rain, which was set to start overnight, will continue into Saturday morning. Aided by a south wind, at least it won’t be a cold shower. Temperatures will be 40 to 45 degrees, and going up from there.

The rain that falls will be fairly light, so no flooding issues are expected. That includes coastal flooding, which you might think would be possible on the full moon. Between noon and 2 p.m., the wet weather will largely exit. I can’t rule out a shower for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, but it will be much more dry than not. If you’re OK with a soggy ground, outdoor projects will be OK. High temperatures will be 50 to 55 degrees. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Saturday night will be cloudy and damp, so no moon for us. It will be a fairly mild night, though. Temperatures will only slide through the 40s. Outdoor dining may wind up pretty comfortable if you’re dressed in layers. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Round two of rain will come Sunday. The forecast has changed with the timing. It looks like the first couple of hours of the morning will be dry. Between 10 a.m. and noon, rain will begin. It will be heavy for a few hours. However, it should turn to spotty showers mid-afternoon. From 5 to 7 p.m., all will be dry. Highs will again get into the low and mid-50s on a southeast wind.

Sunday's Rain

Forecasted radar for Sunday, according to the Global Forecast System model. 

The stationary front will get its legs going and turn into a cold front as it moves off the coast. It’ll be an interesting situation to watch. The cold front may be too far south to bring any rain with it. I won’t go there yet, but as we talked about in the past two columns, it will be Cape May County that sees the steadiest rain.

This will largely fall Monday morning. By the afternoon, we’re going into a new air mass.

Total rainfall through Monday midday will be between 0.75 to 1.50 inches. It will be a good drink of water for us.

A blast of wind will follow the rain’s end Monday. Squeezed between an arctic high-pressure system to the west and this departing front, winds will howl from the northwest. Gusts in 45 to 55 mph will be likely Monday afternoon into the evening. Power outages and wind damage will be possible.

A snow squall, a brief, but intense, period of snow, will be possible Tuesday a.m.

Wind gusts for Tuesday morning

Wind gusts for Monday at 4 p.m., according to the North American Model. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

