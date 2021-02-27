Weather: Full snow moon Saturday, but rain will block it out

The full snow moon is Saturday, but we won’t be able to see it.

Periods of rain will fall Saturday morning, and a cloudy sky will take us until an even heavier round of rain comes Sunday. The front carrying these storms will pass Monday, followed by a surge of strong winds.

Rain, which was set to start overnight, will continue into Saturday morning. Aided by a south wind, at least it won’t be a cold shower. Temperatures will be 40 to 45 degrees, and going up from there.

The rain that falls will be fairly light, so no flooding issues are expected. That includes coastal flooding, which you might think would be possible on the full moon. Between noon and 2 p.m., the wet weather will largely exit. I can’t rule out a shower for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, but it will be much more dry than not. If you’re OK with a soggy ground, outdoor projects will be OK. High temperatures will be 50 to 55 degrees. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Saturday night will be cloudy and damp, so no moon for us. It will be a fairly mild night, though. Temperatures will only slide through the 40s. Outdoor dining may wind up pretty comfortable if you’re dressed in layers. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

