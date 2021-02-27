Weather: Full snow moon Saturday, but rain will block it out

The full snow moon is Saturday, but we won’t be able to see it.
Periods of rain will fall Saturday morning, and a cloudy sky will take us until an even heavier round of rain comes Sunday. The front carrying these storms will pass Monday, followed by a surge of strong winds.
Rain, which was set to start overnight, will continue into Saturday morning. Aided by a south wind, at least it won’t be a cold shower. Temperatures will be 40 to 45 degrees, and going up from there.
The rain that falls will be fairly light, so no flooding issues are expected. That includes coastal flooding, which you might think would be possible on the full moon. Between noon and 2 p.m., the wet weather will largely exit. I can’t rule out a shower for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, but it will be much more dry than not. If you’re OK with a soggy ground, outdoor projects will be OK. High temperatures will be 50 to 55 degrees. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Saturday night will be cloudy and damp, so no moon for us. It will be a fairly mild night, though. Temperatures will only slide through the 40s. Outdoor dining may wind up pretty comfortable if you’re dressed in layers. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.
Round two of rain will come Sunday. The forecast has changed with the timing. It looks like the first couple of hours of the morning will be dry. Between 10 a.m. and noon, rain will begin. It will be heavy for a few hours. However, it should turn to spotty showers mid-afternoon. From 5 to 7 p.m., all will be dry. Highs will again get into the low and mid-50s on a southeast wind.
The stationary front will get its legs going and turn into a cold front as it moves off the coast. It’ll be an interesting situation to watch. The cold front may be too far south to bring any rain with it. I won’t go there yet, but as we talked about in the past two columns, it will be Cape May County that sees the steadiest rain.
This will largely fall Monday morning. By the afternoon, we’re going into a new air mass.
Total rainfall through Monday midday will be between 0.75 to 1.50 inches. It will be a good drink of water for us.
A blast of wind will follow the rain’s end Monday. Squeezed between an arctic high-pressure system to the west and this departing front, winds will howl from the northwest. Gusts in 45 to 55 mph will be likely Monday afternoon into the evening. Power outages and wind damage will be possible.
A snow squall, a brief, but intense, period of snow, will be possible Tuesday a.m.
February: The Snow Moon
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March: The Worm Moon
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
April: The Pink Moon (as well as a supermoon)
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
May: The Flower Moon (and a supermoon plus a total lunar eclipse)
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
June: The Strawberry Moon
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
July: The Buck Moon
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
September: Harvest Moon
September 20 at 8:02 a.m.
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
October: Hunter's Moon
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon (and a partial lunar eclipse)
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December: Cold Moon
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Recap: When and what to expect with each full moon in 2021
January: The Wolf Moon
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
