After a stretch of cooler than average days this week, prepare for dangerous heat for the end of the weekend, and beyond.
An excessive heat watch is in effect for 12 p.m. Sunday, July 19 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. All of mainland South Jersey is in the watch.
The combination of high heat, and stifling dew points will create for this sultry combination. The second heat wave of 2020 will be possible at Atlantic City International Airport within this period as well. A heat wave is when there are 3 or more days with over 90 degree temperatures.
After a Saturday with high temperatures around 90 degrees for mainland spots, Sunday and Monday will both have high temperatures in the mid-90s. Factor in "sticky" dew points in the low 70s and the heat index will be around 105 degrees during the middle of the day, possible reaching 110 degrees in localized areas.
By Tuesday, the heat will break slightly, but a heat index near 100 will be likely.
There is the potential that Monday temperatures climbs into the upper 90s for air temperatures if expected afternoon thunderstorms do not arise until late in the day.
Avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, drink plenty of water, shade in the shade and take frequent breaks. Do not leave pets outside alone.
It will not just be the daytime hours that will be dangerous. Overnight low temperatures throughout this period will be in the mid to upper 70s. That will be about 10 degrees above average. The failure to cool down at night may be harmful to the body, especially if there is no air conditioning during the day.
