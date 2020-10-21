Weather: Doing it again, fog will turn to sun Thursday, how long will it last?

We will go a third day in a row where morning fog, drizzle and showers turns to sunshine during the afternoon. We should stay stuck in the fog Friday, though, as this damp pattern continues. By the weekend, the fog will dissipate.
Give yourself a few extra minutes driving Thursday morning. Fog will be around for the first half of the day, ending between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Showers will be around in spots, too, though that should be over by 10 a.m. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on the mainland, with low 60s at the shore, well above average, and just like it’s been the past couple of mornings.
Living by the coast — and even Hammonton or Vineland is by the coast, relatively speaking — the ocean plays a large role in our day-to-day weather and climate. This is no more true that what will be happening Thursday morning, and what has happened the past two mornings.
Advection fog is the reason for our gray starts and bright finishes. Advection fog happens when a warm, moist airmass goes over a cooler surface. Wednesday, for example, had dew points that were 65 to 70 degrees. The water temperatures, though, were 60-65 degrees.
When you have that topsy-turvy setup, the contact between the air and ground will cause the warm, humid air blowing in to become cool. That condenses and forms fog. This is exactly the kind of fog that makes San Francisco famous, and we have it here in South Jersey.
Once the advection fog wears off, temperatures will rocket into the 70s. Highs will be firmly in the T-shirt weather category, though if you got away with shorts and flip-flops Wednesday, you could do the same here. Highs will be in the low 70s along the islands, warming to the upper 70s on the mainland. The Hammonton-Vineland corridor could top 80.
It’ll be a mainly clear start to the evening, but the ghostly fog will creep back onto shore and work west as we near midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s everywhere. Overnight, the fog will turn more widespread with drizzle and even a shower late in the night. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday has the potential to be gray all day long. Winds will be from the southeast. This will lock in the foggy, damp marine layer more so than the past couple of days. The sun will have a harder time breaking through. I believe, at most, we’ll have a few peeks of sun, but expect it to be fairly cloudy. Not much rain will fall, though, so outdoor activities and work can happen. Highs will be a little cooler, around 70 degrees.
Fog and drizzle hang around Friday night to kick off the weekend. Again, not a bad night to be out and about, but it could be more pleasant. Winds will change to the southwest, though. That will continue to keep the night mild, with overnight lows 55 to 60 degrees. It also will help to break up the fog early Saturday.
Early fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, which will be the more comfortable of the two weekend days. Highs will reach into the low 70s.
A cold front will pass Saturday night. There won’t be any rain, or really more cloud cover. However, temperatures will get cooler. Sunday will be our first seasonable day in a quite a few, meaning mid-60s for us all. It will turn a bit raw late in the day as it becomes cloudy ahead of our next storm system Sunday night into Tuesday.
Fog through 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with showers possible through 9 a.m. Then, sunshine.
Fog and drizzle hang around for most of the day.
Early fog and drizzle to a mix of sun and clouds.
Increasing cloudiness. Cooler.
Showers during the morning. Then, breaking for sun.
Periods of rain a possibility.
Likely dry and cooler
