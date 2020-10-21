Weather: Doing it again, fog will turn to sun Thursday, how long will it last?

Once the advection fog wears off, temperatures will rocket into the 70s. Highs will be firmly in the T-shirt weather category, though if you got away with shorts and flip-flops Wednesday, you could do the same here. Highs will be in the low 70s along the islands, warming to the upper 70s on the mainland. The Hammonton-Vineland corridor could top 80.

It’ll be a mainly clear start to the evening, but the ghostly fog will creep back onto shore and work west as we near midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s everywhere. Overnight, the fog will turn more widespread with drizzle and even a shower late in the night. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday has the potential to be gray all day long. Winds will be from the southeast. This will lock in the foggy, damp marine layer more so than the past couple of days. The sun will have a harder time breaking through. I believe, at most, we’ll have a few peeks of sun, but expect it to be fairly cloudy. Not much rain will fall, though, so outdoor activities and work can happen. Highs will be a little cooler, around 70 degrees.