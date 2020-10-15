Weather: A balmy October day, but coastal storm begins weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rain will be scattered during the day and evening, focused mainly along and east of the Garden State Parkway. After about midnight, the low pressure will strengthen and we’ll have periods of rain for the rest of the night until it ends between 5 and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.25 inches in western Cumberland County to an inch along the shore. Roads could have puddles, but there should be no real problems on that front. However, spotty minor coastal flooding will be around during the evening high tide. This should only be the most vulnerable, hot spot, areas. If you’re always the first to flood, then move your cars.

Otherwise, after those showers leave early Saturday, it’ll be sunshine and crisp air for the weekend. Upper-level cold air will try to swipe us, but we’ll get only the finger tips. Highs will be at or just above 60, only 5-7 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Of some concern will be Sunday morning. Our first widespread frost of the season will be possible for the Pine Barrens and well inland spots. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. However, at the surface, it’ll get close to that 32-degree mark. I’ll update you in the days to come, just keep that in mind.