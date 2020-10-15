Weather: A balmy October day, but coastal storm begins weekend

Thursday will be a bright, warm, almost stick-your-feet-in-the-sand kind of day in the region. Clouds will build in after, though, ahead of a storm system that will climb the coast and bring periods of rain to start off the weekend.
Sunshine, with areas of inland fog, will start the day (fog will end by 9 a.m.). Morning lows will range a little bit, with upper 40s in the Pine Barrens, low 50s for the rest of the mainland and near 60 readings at the shore. Such is October in South Jersey, where a trek across the bridges means the difference between T-shirt and sweater weather.
As we go into the day, temperatures will rise into the 70s by 11 a.m. Then, we’ll climb through the 70s, peaking in the upper 70s on the mainland. I wouldn’t be surprised if some places reach 80 degrees. At the shore, it’ll be in the low to mid-70s. No matter what you do, soak up the sunshine.
High clouds will build in during the evening and eventually thicken overnight. This will put a blanket over the region, allowing the heat from the day to only slowly escape into space.
That’ll mean a very comfortable evening, with temperatures in the 60s. Outdoor dining will be a treat and even overnight, lows 55 to 60 degrees will be great for leaving the windows open.
Now, Friday will start cloudy, but it will be dry. Any outdoor activities or work should be focused on the morning, because rain will start between noon and 3 p.m. Winds will be out of the south and then turn to the northwest late in the day and overnight.
Rain will be scattered during the day and evening, focused mainly along and east of the Garden State Parkway. After about midnight, the low pressure will strengthen and we’ll have periods of rain for the rest of the night until it ends between 5 and 8 a.m. Saturday.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.25 inches in western Cumberland County to an inch along the shore. Roads could have puddles, but there should be no real problems on that front. However, spotty minor coastal flooding will be around during the evening high tide. This should only be the most vulnerable, hot spot, areas. If you’re always the first to flood, then move your cars.
Otherwise, after those showers leave early Saturday, it’ll be sunshine and crisp air for the weekend. Upper-level cold air will try to swipe us, but we’ll get only the finger tips. Highs will be at or just above 60, only 5-7 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Of some concern will be Sunday morning. Our first widespread frost of the season will be possible for the Pine Barrens and well inland spots. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. However, at the surface, it’ll get close to that 32-degree mark. I’ll update you in the days to come, just keep that in mind.
Finally, the king tides, the highest astronomical tides of the year, will be here Saturday and Sunday. As of now, I don’t foresee any flooding, but even a slightly onshore wind will push us into flood stage.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Any inland fog ends by 9 a.m. Then, warm.
A dry morning but rain begins 12 to 3 p.m., lasting overnight. Minor coastal flooding will be possible.
Rain ends 5 to 8 a.m. for increasing sunshine.
Early frost possible inland. Otherwise, plenty of sun.
Mostly cloudy with a shower possible.
Partly sunny
A mix of sun and clouds
