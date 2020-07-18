On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Cape May Court House resident Barbara Bellwoar (left) introduces a customer to her selection of soy candles.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Mike Kidd, Cape May resident, is a frequent visitor to the market.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Cape May Court House resident Barbara Bellwoar (left) introduces a customer to her selection of soy candles.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Connecticut resident Theresa Paradiso, is a frequent visitor to the market.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Mike Kidd, Cape May resident, is a frequent visitor to the market.
WILDWOOD — Stepping out of line at a fresh lemonade stand Saturday morning, Mike Kidd said three words about the city’s Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market.
“We love it,” he said, a surgical mask secured behind his ears, covering his mouth and nose.
Kidd, a nurse from Cape May, said the market’s layout this year at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., gives the dozens of shoppers and vendors enough space to social distance, a practice that health officials recommend to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Walking around the market, the majority of people wore a mask or face covering, and there was a booth selling them, too. Customers rode up on bicycles or walked into the plaza, using the hand sanitizer stationed at entrances before walking a path through booths selling fresh produce, crafts and art as music played.
“There’s a nice crowd, but people are still social distancing,” Kidd said. “I’m really glad they found a way that works for everybody.”
With booths spaced 9 feet apart, the market layout is different than it was in previous years, said Jodie DiEduardo, the market’s onsite manager.
DiEduardo, who is also a member of the Wildwood Business Improvement District’s Executive Board of Directors, said the layout is something they might keep in the future.
Not only does it help customers practice social distancing, but the setup guides people through the entire market, she said.
“The attendance has been off the charts, I think because people feel safer shopping outside,” DiEduardo said. “Everybody feels real comfortable coming, and it’s good to be out in the fresh air.”
Barbara Bellwoar, of Cape May Court House, had a fan blowing behind her soy candle booth as temperatures rose.
“This is an awesome layout,” she said. “We’re trying to make as much as we can make because we don’t know what the winter looks like.”
Businesses across the state have dealt with revenue losses during the new coronavirus pandemic as many were mandated to close to mitigate the spread of the disease.
But, so far, business has been booming at the market, she said.
“Compared to last year, most of us are doing phenomenal because there’s nowhere else to go,” Bellwoar said. “This is the place to be.”
Down for a weekend trip from Connecticut, Theresa Paradiso was looking through a rack of summer dresses with a fresh iced coffee in hand.
“I think it’s a great way to support local business, and for the city to support each other,” she said, adding that she’s glad to see people wearing masks and hand sanitizer available. “Everyone is super friendly. The only difference (from prior years) to me is they have a mask on.”
Throughout the market, signs were posted with rules. They included not coming to the market if customers feel sick, social distancing and wearing a face covering, among others.
But the atmosphere felt festive and light, and the dozens of people milling about didn’t seem deterred by the rules at all.
“Everyone is very respectful of everybody’s space,” Kidd said, getting back in line at the lemonade stand. “It’s a little different, but it seems like it changes with the needs — it gives it legs; it gives it life.”
Note: The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Cape May Court House resident Barbara Bellwoar (left) introduces a customer to her selection of soy candles.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Wildwood resident Lisa Russo working at her Nonna Lisa’s tent location.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Shannon Senger of Erma, sells face masks in addition to pet treats.
Michael Mattera, of Rio Grande, replenishes his tomatoes after the morning rush at the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market on Saturday. At right, Wildwood resident Lisa Russo works her Nonna Lisa’s tent location. The weekly market is being held this year with more spacing of booths, more room to walk and hand sanitizers at all entrances. A photo gallery and video from the market are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Mike Kidd, Cape May resident, is a frequent visitor to the market.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Connecticut resident Theresa Paradiso, is a frequent visitor to the market.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Cape May Court House resident Barbara Bellwoar (left) introduces a customer to her selection of soy candles.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Wildwood resident Lisa Russo working at her Nonna Lisa’s tent location.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Shannon Senger of Erma, sells face masks in addition to pet treats.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Jodie DiEduardo, onsite farmers market manager.
Michael Mattera, of Rio Grande, replenishes his tomatoes after the morning rush at the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market on Saturday. At right, Wildwood resident Lisa Russo works her Nonna Lisa’s tent location. The weekly market is being held this year with more spacing of booths, more room to walk and hand sanitizers at all entrances. A photo gallery and video from the market are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.
On July 18th, the weekly Wildwood farmers market is held with more spacing of booths, more room to walk, and hand sanitizers at all entrances. Derrek Thomas of Oceanview at his Salty Acres tent.
