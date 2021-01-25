Ways to clear your head, quiet your mind — Dr. Nina Radcliff

The challenging, heartbreaking and unpredictable events of the past months have demanded much. And while we cannot stop all the stresses that come our way or shut off to life changes and life-altering information, we can put the brakes on ruminating worrisome and excessive thoughts. Some call it “rest for the weary” or “quieting our mind” to build a cadence of calmness and strength.

Engaging in exercises that quiet your mind — or what is known as mindfulness-based techniques — can help you to build strength and calm even in the face of uncertainty and change. And that stillness is precious — it will refresh and renew you in very healthy ways.

How to quiet your mind

Humans experience roughly 50,000 thoughts per day. And while the mind is simply doing what it does best, which is thinking, understanding how to calm your mind is essential when it comes to building inner strength and calm, everyday well-being, and overall health. Here are some scientifically backed methods: