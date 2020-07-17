A national coin shortage has left Wawa asking its customers to pay in several different ways to keep change in registers as much as possible.
In addition to using exact change and paying with cards, Wawa released a statement June 9 encouraging customers to round up to the nearest dollar amount when paying. The change will be donated.
"Help us address the national coin shortage while supporting neighbors in need," the statement said. "Ask your Wawa Associate to 'round up' your cash purchase to the nearest dollar, and your change will be donated to The Wawa Foundation."
According to the statement, 100% of these donations will be given to local chapters of the USO and "other community charities supporting causes related to health, hunger and everyday heroes."
Other companies are adopting similar measures, including Walmart and CVS.
Two days after Wawa's statement, the Federal Reserve released its own statement detailing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on coin circulation.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation for the U.S. coin," the statement said. "In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint's production of coins also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees."
The Federal Reserve also said it is confident these issues will resolve once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns.
Royal Farms kicks off quietly with soft opening
The soft opening of the new Royal Farms convenience store and gas station in Egg Harbor Township took place Wednesday, April 24. Guests sat outside on picnic tables enjoying the warm weather and a relaxing lunch. Special tickets were required for entry (which quickly sold out) and had to be obtained online previously. The new store is the first of its kind in our area, which until now has been heavily dominated by Wawa. Royal Farms is part of a large chain which is well known for their famous fried chicken and other tasty treats.
The official grand opening of the store will take place Monday, April 29.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.