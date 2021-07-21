 Skip to main content
WATCH: Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride
WATCH: Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

The mother of a teen shared a video on YouTube of her daughter's friend having a humorous encounter with a seagull.

While riding the SpringShot at Morey's Piers on June 6, a 13-year-old identified as Kiley Holman by NJ.com, was struck by a seagull moments after the ride took off into the air. Holman is seen stunned for a few seconds before grabbing the bird and chucking it aside.

Alena Reed, whose daughter was celebrating her birthday in Wildwood and riding alongside Holman, shared the video on YouTube and on Facebook. Reed, in her post, said both Holman and the seagull were OK.

— John Russo

