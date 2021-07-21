WATCH: Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

The mother of a teen shared a video on YouTube of her daughter's friend having a humorous encounter with a seagull.
While riding the SpringShot at Morey's Piers on June 6, a 13-year-old identified as Kiley Holman by NJ.com, was struck by a seagull moments after the ride took off into the air. Holman is seen stunned for a few seconds before grabbing the bird and chucking it aside.
Alena Reed, whose daughter was celebrating her birthday in Wildwood and riding alongside Holman, shared the video on YouTube and on Facebook. Reed, in her post, said both Holman and the seagull were OK.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
