Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A video Thursday morning shows a shark attacking a dolphin in the surf off Long Beach Township.

An Instagram video by Fisherman's Headquarters in Ship Bottom shows blood in the water as the tangle ensued. The battle went on in shallow water, just off the beach.

According to SeaWorld, it are sharks who are typically afraid of dolphins. Dolphins are extremely agile and their horizontal tail allows for direction charge. Sharks, on the other hand, have vertical tails, which limits their upward and downward mobility. The snout of a dolphin is very strong, which can be used to harm a shark as it attacks. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments