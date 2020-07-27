A heat advisory will go into effect Tuesday and strong storms will be possible, as well. Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks it all down and explains when there will be heat relief.
Breaking
top story
WATCH NOW: July 27 evening forecast
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
In Somers Point, one neighborhood's parkway-traffic solution is another's headache
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.