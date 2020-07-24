Meteorologist Joe Martucci was dodging the storms at The Steel Pier in Atlantic City for the Friday evening forecast. Joe explains if the weekend will be as stormy as Friday will Bill Catanoso, co-owner of The Steel Pier. The two also have a little Italian-American fun as Joe brings back the "Italian Lightning Round".
Breaking
top story
WATCH NOW: July 24 evening forecast from Atlantic City
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
2 Philadelphia men arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana on Atlantic City Boardwalk, resisting arrest
-
Atlantic City teacher goes viral with children's book list to spark conversation on racism
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.