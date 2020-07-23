Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there are a few changes in the forecast for the rest of the week. Sunshine is breaking out across the state, but a period of rain will be on the way. Joe also has the tropical update.
Breaking
top story
WATCH NOW: July 23 Afternoon Forecast
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Absegami reviewing name change from Braves
-
2 Philadelphia men arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana on Atlantic City Boardwalk, resisting arrest
-
Eldorado, Caesars merger approved by Casino Control Commission
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.