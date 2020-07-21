Two rounds of rain will be around between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times both of them out and explains when strong storms will be expected as a heat advisory goes into effect Wednesday.
Breaking
top story
WATCH NOW: July 21 Evening Forecast, heat advisory to go into effect
Two rounds of rain will be around between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times both of them out and explains when strong storms will be expected as a heat advisory goes into effect Wednesday.
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Egg Harbor Township considering regulating short-term rentals
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Dead pedestrian found in road in Pleasantville
-
Ocean City Boardwalk keeps calm, carries on after Manco & Manco COVID-19 cases
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.