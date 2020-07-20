Monday is the peak of what is now the second heat wave of the year. As South Jersey sizzles in the 90s, Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes the forecast outside The Press' headquarters, checking in on the egg he fried earlier. Joe explains how hot it'll feel for the next couple of days.
WATCH NOW: July 20 Afternoon forecast, did Joe Martucci's egg fry?
