Your body is sensitive to temperature change and extreme heat can make you very sick. Here are some heat-related illnesses to watch out for.
104 degrees - July 3, 1966
105 degrees - July 22, 2011
105 degrees - July 23, 2011
106 degrees - June 28, 1969
Weeks before the history Atlantic City Pop Festival in early August at the Atlantic City Race Track, the region broiled with a 106 degree thermometer reading.
As of 2019, the reading still beats the next highest temperature by nine degrees.
How does that number stack up to the rest of New Jersey?
The 106 degree reading is about as sweltering as it gets in the Garden State. It's near the top of the list for hottest days in recorded history.
Note the list is only taken from official climate stations, with the exception of the top spot, which is verified by the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Old Bridge - 110 degrees (Official hottest location in New Jersey on July 10, 1936)
Newark Liberty International Airport - 108 degrees
Atlantic City International Airport - 106 degrees
Trenton - 106 degrees (twice)
Millville - 103 degrees
