The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has authorized $15 million in funding for the construction of a full interchange at Exit 29, and the closing of Exit 30.
Somers Point, along with Ocean City and Atlantic County, have opposed the interchange plan because of increased traffic on Route 9 and New Road.
Look for Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post's story on the issue later this week.
