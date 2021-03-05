WATCH NOW:Cleanup continues at the former Trump Plaza in Atlantic City

Support Local Journalism
ATLANTIC CITY — Years later than promised, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed three bills bringing legal weed to New Jersey.
The national leader of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club, a group state officials say is expanding in membership and criminality, was arrested…
ATLANTIC CITY — For about eight years, the 30,000 square feet of office space at the top of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel parking gara…
ATLANTIC CITY — Four-lane Atlantic Avenue is about to get slimmer and, the city hopes, safer.
Free college is now guaranteed for as many as 50,000 students in New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed into law the Community Colleg…
A former Atlantic City man indicted in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington posted on Facebook about being pepper sprayed and urinatin…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A former Ocean City High School teacher, Ricardo Valle, of Seabrook, Texas, was arrested on charges of sexually assault…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Eight-year-old Avery Eykyn is a fun-loving, energetic and active young girl who loves sports and rarely complains when s…
James Rahm knew his fate was sealed as soon as he entered the Capitol.
MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man must serve more than 10 years at a treatment facility for sex crimes against a child, Atlantic County Pr…
