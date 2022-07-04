 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Check out the boaters in the Brigantine Cove on the 4th of July

The Press of Atlantic City has drone footage over the Brigantine Inlet between Harbor Beach Blvd and Brigantine Blvd on a bright, warm Fourth of July 2022. Boaters from all over made their home on the water for the afternoon.

