WATCH Gov. Phil Murphy's education announcement

Atlantic County health officials reported two more deaths Thursday related to COVID-19. The two residents were a 74-year-old Pleasantville man and an 81-year-old Galloway man.
There were also 14 additional residents confirmed positive for the virus. Among them were five males, ages 15-60, and nine females, ages 19-94. There were four cases in Pleasantville, three each in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township and one each in Brigantine, Buena Borough, Buena Vista Township and Hammonton.
Forty-one more residents have been cleared as recovered, for a countywide total of 1,819 of the 3,179 confirmed cases to date. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 224 county residents.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Testing will next occur on Tuesday, July 21, however, barring any cancellations, all slots have been filled. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots. If available, appointments can be made online at
www.aclink.org.
Two criminal justice professors at Stockton University are looking for area residents who have participated in a recent racial justice march or demonstration for a study on citizens’ perceptions of police and their reasoning in participating in the events. The eligibility criteria for the study requires individual members to have participated in at least one recent protest following the killing of George Floyd.
Participants will be asked to participate in hour-long Zoom interviews and/or focus groups between now and August 31. All participants’ identities and personal information will be kept confidential.
“We are hoping that through these interviews we can gain a better understanding of policing issues within our communities,” said Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, Nusret M. Sahin, who is coordinating the study with Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, Manish Madan.
Atlantic City Electric has gone virtual with its Quick Home Energy Check-up program during the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to help customers save energy and money.
The new, no-cost Virtual Home Energy Check-up is available for all Atlantic City Electric customers, and builds on Atlantic City Electric’s Quick Home Energy Check-up program, which offers traditional, in-home consultations with an Energy Analyst, according to a news release from the company. Due to the pandemic, Atlantic City Electric suspended the in-home version of this program until further notice.
The new virtual option of this program allows customers to work with an Energy Analyst via phone or video chat, according to the release. Afterward, customers get a no-cost kit in the mail that includes energy-saving products that are easy to install, like ENERGY STAR® certified LED bulbs, faucet aerators and a smart power strip.
“Many people have been spending more time at home than they typically do during this time of the year—and some may not be able to return to their offices through the end of the year,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president and Chief Customer Officer for Pepco Holdings, which include Atlantic City Electric. “We want to meet our customers where they are in these times of uncertainty and offer them a no-cost way to reduce their home’s energy use and costs.”
The 2020 Downbeach Seafood Festival has been canceled, organizers said Thursday.
"Due to issues surrounding COVID-19 we have no choice but to put the festival on hold until 2021," according to a post on the event's Facebook page. "It is truly disappointing that we will be unable to spend the day with so many of you enjoying fresh ocean treats and sipping great brews."
The festival, held at Ski Beach in Ventnor, is now scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has issued $10.7 billion in benefits to unemployed and underemployed New Jersey workers so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.
Last week alone, the department disbursed $825 million in state and federal income replacement benefits, including $2.2 million in the first week of state extended benefit payments, according to a news release from the state. Double-digit unemployment numbers amid COVID-19 has triggered 20 weeks of extended benefits the state is permitted by federal law to offer to those who have exhausted all other state and federal unemployment aid without returning to work permanently.
“In times of economic distress and employment uncertainty, it’s important to be able to offer an additional 20-week safety net to our residents who remain out of work through no fault of their own,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Everyone receiving unemployment will automatically be rolled over to the extended program when their benefits expire. They do not have to make a phone call or go online, except to keep certifying for benefits every week.”
Also last week, 38,150 initial unemployment applications were received, bringing the total to nearly 1.4 million initial claims since mid-March, according to the release. The 20 percent week-over-week decrease in initial claims is due, in part, to fewer school-related and state employee claims, a big driver of the claims spike for the week ending July 4.
The number of applicants who have met the earnings requirements to receive benefits has risen to 1.2 million, with 96 percent of them having received payment, according to the release.
The Egg Harbor Township municipal building is slated to reopen Monday after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors entering the building will be required to wear a mask or face covering, that covers the mouth and nose completely, according to a post on the city's Facebook page. Social distancing within the building is of utmost importance to prevent the spread of the virus.
It will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In an update to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said the city is not seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases from visitors.
"Many of our neighboring towns have seen an uptick of visitors from outside the county test positive for COVID-19," he said. "As of this past Monday, Lower Township has not reported any additional positive COVID-19 tests from those that have come to visit our township."
In addition, the recreation department is starting an outdoor youth basketball league "in an effort to allow our youth to remain active during these tough times," he said, adding that it will follow CDC guidelines.
"The Lower Township government is continuing to work through this pandemic," he said. "We currently have several projects scheduled, including road paving and recreational projects. I would like to thank everyone for working so hard to get through this difficult time."
There is no briefing scheduled Thursday for state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an education announcement at 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue School in Irvington, Essex County.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,165 cases with 222 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 860 cases with 75 deaths and 662 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,560 cases with 140 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Ocean City's Night in Venice through the years
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. The Pace family (l-r) Tom, Patty, Sarah, 16, and Tess, 13, have a good spot for the parade and the fireworks display coming later.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) Mary Lynn Nazzaro of Cream Ridge NJ, Juliana, 2, and mom Courtney Nazzaro, both of Baltimore MD, watch the parade pass in the review stands.
The 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade took place Saturday night in Ocean City. Find out who won the contest, plus look at our photo gallery at
071419_nws_ocniv
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Atlantic City Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci (right), one of the judges, reviews the passing flotilla
Night in Venice Ocean City
This house, in the Snug Harbor lagoon between 8th and 9th streets, is decorated in a ‘TV’s Greatest Hits’ theme won second place in Zone 3 of the House Results at Ocean City’s Night in Venice on Saturday. For more photos, check our our gallery at
. PressofAC.com
night in venice
Guests mingle at the Gabriel party. Saturday July 26 2014 Night in Venice boat parade, Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
NIGHT IN VENICE
Boaters take part in Night in Venice boat parade in Ocean City Saturday, July 20, 2013.
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
night in venice
Fran and Hugh McIntyre stand at their Lagoon Road home decorated with a 'Duck Dynasty' theme for the parade. They have been decorating and hosting parties parade night for 20 years. Saturday July 26 2014 Night in Venice boat parade, Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Nights in Venice
Nights in Venice boat parade through the bay of Ocean City Saturday evening July 11, 2015.
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Nights in Venice
Nights in Venice boat parade through the bay of Ocean City Saturday evening July 11, 2015.
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Historic Nights in Venice
the annual Nights in Venice boat parade and house decorating, in Ocean City, NJ. 1982
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Historic Nights in Venice
the annual Nights in Venice boat parade and house decorating, in Ocean City, NJ. 1982
Historic Nights in Venice
The annual Nights in Venice boat parade and house decorating, in Ocean City, NJ, July, 1980
Historic Nights in Venice
the annual Nights in Venice boat parade and house decorating, in Ocean City, NJ. 1982
Night in Venice
The 62nd annual Night in Venice boat parade from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue on the bay in Ocean City July 16,2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
