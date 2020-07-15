WATCH Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing

The owners of Manco & Manco Pizza announced late Tuesday that their Ocean City Boardwalk locations will remain closed while all employees are tested for COVID-19.
The announcement came hours after the business announced that three of their employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus and they were going to close for a day to clean and sanitize the properties, as well as stop selling single slices.
“All Boardwalk restaurants will remain closed until results are received Saturday,” according to a statement from the business posted on Facebook. “Upon review of the test results, only employees with negative results will be allowed to return to work.”
Staff at the business’s Somers Point location will also be tested, but it will remain open “due to the fact that their staff exclusively works in the Somers Point location,” according to the statement.
Wes Kazmarck, president of The Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, said the business "is to be commended" for quickly taking action.
"We know the virus is still out there, which is why all Boardwalk merchants have safety protocols in place, including social distancing, requiring masks and hygiene protocols for employees," Kazmarck said in a statement. "Manco & Manco is to be commended for taking swift action to protect its employees and customers, and we wish the affected employees a speedy recovery.
"Please keep your distance," he continued. "Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. And help us enjoy the Boardwalk safely this summer."
—
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties announced on Wednesday their upcoming virtual programs.
"Here’s your chance to participate in unique and entertaining activities while continuing to socialize safely at home," according to a news release from the organization. "In August, the Village will host eight interactive, thought-provoking and creative programs for you."
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, August 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by July 31.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, August 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by August 3.
Magic in Watercolor
Tuesday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day
Join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors. Initial supplies including paints and watercolor cold press tablet will be provided to the first 11 registered participants. Attendees must supply their own paper towels and have access to a computer and printer. The class is open to all levels of experience. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by August 4 (for the August 11 program) and RSVP by August 18 (for the August 25 program).
Memoir Workshop
Thursday, August 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. You must have a laptop or pen and paper to enjoy the full experience of the workshop. RSVP by August 11.
Comfort Cuisine
Tuesday, August 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Join us as we share our favorite recipes and the memories they invoke. This month, we’ll focus on delicious Summer Soups and Main Course Salads. Be sure to send a copy of your favorite recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by August 11. Don’t forget to include your special memory and keep an eye out for guest chefs. RSVP by August 11.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, August 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. RSVP by August 14.
Trivial Game Day
Thursday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
With more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge and compete for the top prize during this fun program. RSVP by August 25.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate, according tot he release. However, you must RSVP to participate in any of the programs by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Then, at 4:10 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Closing Bell" to discuss that state’s coronavirus response, and at 5 p.m. he is slated to call in live to 1010 WINS.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,147 cases with 221 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 851 cases with 75 deaths and 655 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,557 cases with 140 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
