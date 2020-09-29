Vote Tuesday on $47,000 to rent mail-in vote processing space

Freeholder John Risley blamed the need to rent space on Gov. Phil Murphy and his order making the Nov. 3 general election mostly vote-by-mail. That order will force Atlantic County alone to process and count an estimated 120,000-140,000 paper ballots.

Only people with disabilities will be allowed to use the voting machines at polling places. Everyone else must either vote by mail or fill out a paper provisional ballot at the polls.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said last week he had offered space in the old Criminal Courthouse in Mays Landing, in front of and above the offices of the elections board and other county offices. But it was in several rooms on different floors and areas of the building that also contains other county offices.

Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said the old courthouse does not meet the board’s needs, but she would have welcomed a gym at Atlantic Cape Community College or space in a county warehouse. However, the college declined and the warehouses were full.

“The total space (offered) does not come up with what we anticipate needing,” Caterson said of the old courthouse. “Secondly, we’d be talking about carrying ballots room to room, down hallways and up and down elevators.”