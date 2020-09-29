Vote Tuesday on $47,000 to rent mail-in vote processing space

Atlantic County freeholders are expected to vote Tuesday afternoon to spend $47,300 to rent a large office space for the Board of Elections, where dozens of workers will process an anticipated large number of vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
The Board recently announced it has secured a grant of about $150,000 for extra costs related to the general election from a private nonprofit, so taxpayers may not have to fund the added expense.
The contract for about 12,000 square feet of contiguous office space would run from Sept. 20 to Dec. 15, according to the resolution to be considered. The property is located at 5218 Atlantic Ave. in Mays Landing, and owned by 5218 Property LLC of Brooklyn, New York.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. and the public may view it and participate via Webex by clicking on the meeting icon at the freeholders' web page at atlantic-county.org/freeholders/.
There will also be extra expenses related to equipping the building with phone and Internet service, needed so the board can access the Statewide Voter Registration System while processing ballots. The board is also hiring more than twice the usual number of ballot processing temporary workers, and has spent thousands of dollars on new computers and work stations and locked ballot security carts for this election.
Freeholder John Risley blamed the need to rent space on Gov. Phil Murphy and his order making the Nov. 3 general election mostly vote-by-mail. That order will force Atlantic County alone to process and count an estimated 120,000-140,000 paper ballots.
Only people with disabilities will be allowed to use the voting machines at polling places. Everyone else must either vote by mail or fill out a paper provisional ballot at the polls.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said last week he had offered space in the old Criminal Courthouse in Mays Landing, in front of and above the offices of the elections board and other county offices. But it was in several rooms on different floors and areas of the building that also contains other county offices.
Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said the old courthouse does not meet the board’s needs, but she would have welcomed a gym at Atlantic Cape Community College or space in a county warehouse. However, the college declined and the warehouses were full.
“The total space (offered) does not come up with what we anticipate needing,” Caterson said of the old courthouse. “Secondly, we’d be talking about carrying ballots room to room, down hallways and up and down elevators.”
She said that would not be as secure as keeping everything in one space.
“There would be people coming in to the clerk’s office — the public — and coming into the surrogate’s office, and we’re running around with carts with ballots?”
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
