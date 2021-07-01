 Skip to main content
V'land women hold pet supplies drive
COMMUNITY HELPERS

V'land women hold pet supplies drive

070121-pac-hom-petdrivePHOTO

Picture: Project chair June Lang sorts through the numerous donations destined for South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter The Woman’s Club of Vineland, a member of the NJSFWC, collected pet supplies throughout the month of May to donate to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. Among the items donated were cat and dog food, treats, toys and grooming supplies. Also donated was special kitten food and milk replacement formula to help feed the numerous kittens being housed at the shelter. Each month, the Woman’s Club of Vineland collects items for donation to various local charitable organizations in their ongoing effort to help support the community.

 Doris Schalick.

Project chair June Lang of the Vineland Woman’s Club sorts through donations for the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter at the end of the club’s month-long pet supplies drive. Among the items donated were cat and dog food, treats, toys and grooming supplies. Also donated was special kitten food and milk replacement formula to help feed the numerous kittens being housed at the shelter. Each month, club members collect items for donation to various local charitable organizations as part of its support to the community.

