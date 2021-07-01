V'land women hold pet supplies drive

Project chair June Lang of the Vineland Woman’s Club sorts through donations for the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter at the end of the club’s month-long pet supplies drive. Among the items donated were cat and dog food, treats, toys and grooming supplies. Also donated was special kitten food and milk replacement formula to help feed the numerous kittens being housed at the shelter. Each month, club members collect items for donation to various local charitable organizations as part of its support to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.