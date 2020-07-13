BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman was injured Sunday after the car she was riding in left the road and struck a pole, State Police said.
At 7:59 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Route 40 when it went off the road at milepost 36, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
Of the three people in the vehicle, only passenger Shanita Gaines, 24, was taken to an area hospital, Goez said, adding her injuries were not life-threatening.
No charges were issued Sunday, but the investigation is ongoing, Goez said.
— Vincent Jackson
