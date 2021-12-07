The Kenneth B. Hawkins American Legion Post 61 held its annual Holiday Cabaret and QOV program Dec. 4 at the All-Wars Memorial Building in Atlantic City. The Quilts of Valor Foundation South Jersey Chapter 11255 of Woodbury presented six local veterans with Quilts of Valor. The mission of the foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing honor quilts. QOV Foundation representatives Debbie Conrad and Kate George presented the veterans with the quilts. From left are David Solomon, Eugene Gaynor, Debbie Conrad, Kate George of QOVF, Post 61 Commander Patricia Tatum, Eugenia Lewis, Jennifer Mixson and Winter Harmon.
Veterans presented with Quilts of Valor
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will headline next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Bridgeton man died in a single-vehicle crash in the township, police told NJ Advance Media.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
A Galloway Township woman was indicted on animal cruelty charges after she abandoned five dogs in a wooded area near North Pitney Road, acting…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.