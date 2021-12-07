 Skip to main content
Veterans presented with Quilts of Valor
Veterans presented with Quilts of Valor

120721-pac-hom-quilt
LEON BRYANT, provided

The Kenneth B. Hawkins American Legion Post 61 held its annual Holiday Cabaret and QOV program Dec. 4 at the All-Wars Memorial Building in Atlantic City. The Quilts of Valor Foundation South Jersey Chapter 11255 of Woodbury presented six local veterans with Quilts of Valor. The mission of the foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing honor quilts. QOV Foundation representatives Debbie Conrad and Kate George presented the veterans with the quilts. From left are David Solomon, Eugene Gaynor, Debbie Conrad, Kate George of QOVF, Post 61 Commander Patricia Tatum, Eugenia Lewis, Jennifer Mixson and Winter Harmon.

