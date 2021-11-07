Veterans Day events

Cape May: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the City of Cape May, American Legion Post 193, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May will join together to honor and remember the men and women who served in the United States military. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park, Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street. Call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.

Sea Isle City: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the city’s 2021 Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, where local officials will gather with representatives from VFW Post 1963 and other members of the community to honor all military veterans. The ceremony will feature the laying of wreaths at the base of the park’s Memorial Fountain. Music for the ceremony will be provided by the Ocean City High School Marching Band, courtesy of First Bank of Sea Isle City. Call 609-263-8687, ext. 1245.

Somers Point: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the City of Somers Point will host a Veterans Day service at Patriots Park, First Street and Bethel Road. For information, call the Recreation Department at 609-833-5428.

Upper Township: 10 a.m. Nov. 11, a Veterans Day service will be held at Staff Sergeant William Godfrey Memorial Park. An American flag will be dedicated to honor and in the memory of Stan Tasey, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Guest speaker is Doris E. Barnes, 100, who served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1944 to 1945. If there is inclement weather, the service will be held inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse. The park is located at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville.