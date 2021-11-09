Veterans Day events

SJI veterans virtual career fair: SJI will host its first veterans career fair on Nov. 10. Participants will have the opportunity to talk to SJI employees to learn about the company and jobs available. To register, visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/ndqD08
Atlantic City: 1 p.m. Nov. 11, the Saracini-O’Neill Veterans Day program will be held at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk. There will be live bagpiper music, a procession, presentation of colors and guest speakers. Local veterans will be recognized.
Atlantic County: 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Atlantic County Veterans Advisory Board will recognize 19 U.S. military veterans and current residents of Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their sacrifice and service to our country at a Veterans Day program. The program will take place at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation, 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield.
Cape May County: 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Cape May County will host its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Naval Air Station Wildwood located at the Cape May County Airport, 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Cape May County Commissioner Brig. Gen (Ret.) Jeffrey L. Pierson will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio will serve as a speaker, along with Congressman Jeff Van Drew. Additionally, Susan Blood, the senior Naval Science instructor with Middle Township High School’s Navy National Defense Cadet Corps, and Sarah “Kathy” Felger, commanding officer, at USCG TRACEN, will also speak.
Cape May: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the City of Cape May, American Legion Post 193, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May will join together to honor and remember the men and women who served in the United States military. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park, Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street. Call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.
North Wildwood: 10 a.m. Nov. 11, VFW Post 5941 will honor those living veterans who have served and are now serving in military service at the Veterans Monument located at New York and Spruce Avenue. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Commander Joe Orlando at 609-729-5832.
Sea Isle City: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the city’s 2021 Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, where local officials will gather with representatives from VFW Post 1963 and other members of the community to honor all military veterans. The ceremony will feature the laying of wreaths at the base of the park’s Memorial Fountain. Music for the ceremony will be provided by the Ocean City High School Marching Band, courtesy of First Bank of Sea Isle City.Call 609-263-8687, ext. 1245.
Somers Point: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the City of Somers Point will host a Veterans Day service at Patriots Park, First Street and Bethel Road. For information, call the Recreation Department at 609-833-5428.
Upper Township: 10 a.m. Nov. 11, a Veterans Day service will be held at Staff Sergeant William Godfrey Memorial Park. An American flag will be dedicated to honor and in the memory of Stan Tasey, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Guest speaker is Doris E. Barnes, 100, who served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1944 to 1945. If there is inclement weather, the service will be held inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse. The park is located at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville.
