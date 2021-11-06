Veterans Day events

Cape May: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the City of Cape May, American Legion Post 193, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May will join together to honor and remember the men and women who served in the United States military. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park, Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street. Call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.

Lower Township: 11 a.m. Nov. 6, military veterans will be honored at the community’s fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade starting at the Villas Fire Department, south on Bayshore Road to end at Lower Township Hall. The community is invited to watch along Bayshore Road and show their patriotic and community spirit.

Millville: 20th annual Veteran’s Appreciation Day: 11 a.m. Nov. 6, museum opens 10 a.m.; honoring all veterans; featured guest speaker WWII veteran Charles “Ozzie” Osborne; canteen lunch served to all; Millville Army Air Field Museum, 1 Leddon St., Millville.