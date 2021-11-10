Veterans Day events

Cape May: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the City of Cape May, American Legion Post 193, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May will join together to honor and remember the men and women who served in the United States military. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park, Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street. Call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.

North Wildwood: 10 a.m. Nov. 11, VFW Post 5941 will honor those living veterans who have served and are now serving in military service at the Veterans Monument located at New York and Spruce Avenue. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Commander Joe Orlando at 609-729-5832.

Sea Isle City: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the city’s 2021 Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, where local officials will gather with representatives from VFW Post 1963 and other members of the community to honor all military veterans. The ceremony will feature the laying of wreaths at the base of the park’s Memorial Fountain. Music for the ceremony will be provided by the Ocean City High School Marching Band, courtesy of First Bank of Sea Isle City.Call 609-263-8687, ext. 1245.