Van Drew votes against impeachment

Van Drew was the only member of the New Jersey delegation to vote against certifying all Electoral College votes for President Elect Joe Biden, in a vote that happened after the Capitol building was cleared of protesters Jan. 6.

He supported challenges to the votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, saying both states had changed their election rules without going through the state legislatures, as required under the U.S. Constitution.

He said he was not trying to overturn the election, but to bring attention to ways in which the Constitution was ignored.

Legal challenges to such action by those states and others failed, with commentators saying courts generally allowed emergency changes in election rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Drew switched parties from Democrat to Republican in December 2019, after being one of just three Democrats to vote against the Trump impeachment of that year. In early 2020 Trump held a rally in Wildwood that acted as a campaign rally for both Trump and Van Drew, who was re-elected in November.

It's unfortunate Trump did not immediately and in the strongest terms call for the protesters to leave the Capitol building on Jan. 6, Van Drew said then. But even had he done so, many Democrats would probably still be pursuing impeachment.

"Some people were talking about it (impeachment) before he was even in office," Van Drew said. "Now is the time to try to come together."

